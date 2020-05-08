Menu

Health

Inmate at Calgary Remand Centre tests positive for COVID-19: Hinshaw

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 5:45 pm
Updated May 8, 2020 5:46 pm
Calgary Remand Centre
FILE: Calgary Remand Centre. Global News

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirmed Friday that an inmate at the Calgary Remand Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is someone newly admitted who was exposed before they arrived,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

She said it marks the first confirmed COVID-19 case at any correctional facility in Alberta.

READ MORE: Some Alberta convicts move to house arrest to mitigate COVID-19 risk: official

According to Hinshaw, the inmate was quarantined with another inmate when they arrived and originally had no symptoms. The next day, the inmate felt unwell, Hinshaw said, and the inmate and their cellmate were isolated.

She added that most correctional facilities are quarantining new inmates for 14 days upon entry.

More to come…

Watch below: Some Global News videos about concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities.

Calls for faster action to stop COVID-19 spread in prisons
