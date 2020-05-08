Inmate at Calgary Remand Centre tests positive for COVID-19: Hinshaw

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirmed Friday that an inmate at the Calgary Remand Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is someone newly admitted who was exposed before they arrived,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

She said it marks the first confirmed COVID-19 case at any correctional facility in Alberta.

According to Hinshaw, the inmate was quarantined with another inmate when they arrived and originally had no symptoms. The next day, the inmate felt unwell, Hinshaw said, and the inmate and their cellmate were isolated.

She added that most correctional facilities are quarantining new inmates for 14 days upon entry.

