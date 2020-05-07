Menu

Canada

Local farmers assist Ottawa firefighters in dousing 25-acre field fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 2:59 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 3:09 pm
Local farmers in North Gower assisted Ottawa firefighters in dousing a 25-acre blaze Wednesday.
Ottawa firefighters are extending their thanks to local farmers who helped put out a massive fire in an agricultural area of Ottawa.

On May 6, just after 2:30 p.m., Ottawa firefighters were called to a field next 2700 Rogers Stevens Dr. in North Gower, where a fire was quickly eating up dry residual crops in an open field.

Firefighters said a piece of “unauthorized material” was added to a nearby fire, and embers from that fire were swept away by a breeze, causing a massive blaze that took up about 25 acres of land.

The fire spread very quickly, and three nearby homes were in danger of being engulfed, so firefighters from multiple stations responded to the scene.

Luckily, nearby farmers aided in fighting the fire with land-working machinery by creating “firestops” in the ground to slow the spread of the flames.

Story continues below advertisement

“The farmers’ contributions were invaluable to ensure the suppression of this potentially devastating fire was successful,” Ottawa Fire Services said.

The fire was declared under control around 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured, and there was no loss of property.

