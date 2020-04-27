Menu

Canada

3 dead after early morning fire on Ottawa’s Britannia Road

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 11:38 am
A two-alarm fire broke out on Britannia Road in Ottawa early Monday morning.
A two-alarm fire broke out on Britannia Road in Ottawa early Monday morning. Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter

Three people are dead in Ottawa after an early morning fire on Britannia Road.

Ottawa fire crews arrived shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday to 127 Britannia Rd., between Rowatt and Jamieson streets, where a fire broke out in a three-storey home.

READ MORE: Ottawa fire crews douse 3-alarm blaze at Sheffield Road warehouse

Firefighters declared the incident a two-alarm blaze around 3:15 a.m. and rescued multiple occupants from the burning building. The fire was deemed under control before 4 a.m.

Four people were taken to hospital, local paramedics say, including an Ottawa police officer who was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: 2 found dead, 1 hospitalized after fire at southwest Ottawa row home complex

An 83-year-old woman and two men, aged 49 and 76, were later pronounced dead.

An Ottawa Fire Service investigator has been sent to the scene. No cause has yet been determined.

