3 dead after early morning fire on Ottawa’s Britannia Road

Three people are dead in Ottawa after an early morning fire on Britannia Road.
Ottawa fire crews arrived shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday to 127 Britannia Rd., between Rowatt and Jamieson streets, where a fire broke out in a three-storey home.
Firefighters declared the incident a two-alarm blaze around 3:15 a.m. and rescued multiple occupants from the burning building. The fire was deemed under control before 4 a.m.
Four people were taken to hospital, local paramedics say, including an Ottawa police officer who was treated for possible smoke inhalation.
An 83-year-old woman and two men, aged 49 and 76, were later pronounced dead.
An Ottawa Fire Service investigator has been sent to the scene. No cause has yet been determined.
