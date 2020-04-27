3 dead after early morning fire on Ottawa’s Britannia Road

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead in Ottawa after an early morning fire on Britannia Road.

Ottawa fire crews arrived shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday to 127 Britannia Rd., between Rowatt and Jamieson streets, where a fire broke out in a three-storey home.

Firefighters declared the incident a two-alarm blaze around 3:15 a.m. and rescued multiple occupants from the burning building. The fire was deemed under control before 4 a.m.

Four people were taken to hospital, local paramedics say, including an Ottawa police officer who was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

An 83-year-old woman and two men, aged 49 and 76, were later pronounced dead.

An Ottawa Fire Service investigator has been sent to the scene. No cause has yet been determined.

