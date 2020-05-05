Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 5

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

387 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 18,310

Ontario reported 387 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,310 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,361 as 61 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 12,779 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 69.8 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 60.4 per cent of all cases in the province.

4 COVID-19 outbreaks at Toronto Western Hospital

Toronto Western Hospital has seen four outbreaks of COVID-19 dating back to April 18, affecting multiple staff members and patients.

Story continues below advertisement

A University of Health spokesperson confirmed the outbreaks to Global News on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We had an outbreak on 4B which was declared on April 18,” said Gillian Howard. “On April 30, we declared outbreaks on 8A, 8B and 3B.”

“Response to the outbreaks include repeated deep cleaning of the units, testing of all staff working on the units and all patients on the units,” she said.

Maple Lodge Farms confirms 1st coronavirus case at Brampton facility

Maple Lodge Farms says an employee at its Brampton, Ont. plant has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Given the prevalence of the virus in our communities and the large number of people we employ, we were prepared for this eventuality,” Maple Lodge Farms said in a statement on their website dated May 4.

Maple Lodge Farms said Peel Public Health was notified and an in-depth investigation and risk assessment took place with the Canada Food Inspection Agency.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, Peel Public Health provides directions to MLF as to what actions must be taken, which we have followed very closely, in addition to implementing any extra precautionary measures we deem necessary,” the statement continued.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Maple Lodge Farms confirms 1st coronavirus case at Brampton facility

Ontario government expands mental health services

The Ontario government says it has expanded virtual mental health service to help those suffering throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The expansion is a part of the $12 million the provincial government previously announced toward mental health services.

The funding will include internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy, support for frontline health care workers and virutal mental health support services.