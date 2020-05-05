Maple Lodge Farms confirms 1st coronavirus case at Brampton facility

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Lodge Farms says an employee at its Brampton, Ont. plant has tested positive for coronavirus and is the first case at the facility.

“Given the prevalence of the virus in our communities and the large number of people we employ, we were prepared for this eventuality,” Maple Lodge Farms said in a statement on their website dated May 4.

Maple Lodge Farms said Peel Public Health was notified and an in-depth investigation and risk assessment took place with the Canada Food Inspection Agency.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, Peel Public Health provides directions to MLF as to what actions must be taken, which we have followed very closely, in addition to implementing any extra precautionary measures we deem necessary,” the statement continued.

The chicken processor company said several weeks ago it implemented numerous procedures and preventative measures as part of its “Emergency Response Plan.”

“The Ministry of Labour and Peel Public Health confirm our increased sanitation measures, along with the physical distancing measures, the additional PPE issued to production workers, and the requirement to wear masks at all times in all areas of our facility, are appropriate preventative measures to keep our employees well-protected in the workplace,” the company said.