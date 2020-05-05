387 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 18,310

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 387 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,310 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,361 as 61 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 12,779 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 69.8 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 2.2 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is a low growth rate as part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

The province has completed 352,714 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,654 tests from the previous day.

Ontario has 1,043 patients (up by 59) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 223 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 166 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by nine).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,003 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 31 deaths, and there are 175 outbreaks.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,740 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,613 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 2,892 of the total reported cases, which is 15.8 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 60.4 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

7,629 people are male (41.7 per cent)

10,521 people are female (57.5 per cent)

451 people are 19 and under (2.5 per cent)

4,257 people are 20 to 39 (23.2 per cent)

5,528 people are 40 to 59 (30.2 per cent)

4,012 people are 60 to 79 (22.1 per cent)

4,051 people are 80 and over (22.2 per cent)

There are 6,023 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.