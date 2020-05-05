Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 5 2020 6:07pm 02:05 Amazon employee says some workers not told about workplace COVID-19 case An Amazon employee in Brampton says he and other workers were not told about a recent positive case of COVID-19. Sean O’Shea reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909162/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909162/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?