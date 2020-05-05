Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 4 COVID-19 outbreaks at Toronto Western Hospital

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 11:02 am
Inside the ICU: What staff at a Toronto hospital have learned about COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: As cities and provinces begin lifting restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, front-line hospital staff say their fight is far from over — battling an invisible enemy they still don’t fully understand. Global News was granted rare access to the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital.

Toronto Western Hospital has seen four outbreaks of COVID-19 dating back to April 18, affecting multiple staff members and patients.

A University Health Network (UHN) spokesperson confirmed the outbreaks to Global News on Tuesday.

“We had an outbreak on 4B which was declared on April 18,” said Gillian Howard. “On April 30, we declared outbreaks on 8A, 8B and 3B.”

READ MORE: Doug Ford calls for a national strategy on contact tracing of COVID-19 cases

The infected units are now closed to new admissions, Howard said, adding the hospital sees between 25 and 30 COVID-19 positive patients on a daily basis. UHN sees anywhere between 75 and 80 patients on an everyday basis.

Howard said the hospital has tested 2,028 UHN staff members with 79 coming back positive. Sixty-three members have since recovered.

Questions raised after Scarborough woman walks home from hospital with COVID-19 diagnosis
Questions raised after Scarborough woman walks home from hospital with COVID-19 diagnosis

“Response to the outbreaks include repeated deep cleaning of the units, testing of all staff working on the units and all patients on the units,” she said.

There are currently 74 COVID-19 cases at UHN hospitals, including 29 in intensive care.

Other hospitals have also reported outbreaks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, including Toronto’s SickKids hospital and St. Joseph’s Health Centre.

As of Tuesday morning, Ontario reported 18,310 coronavirus cases and 1,361 deaths.

