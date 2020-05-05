Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 5 2020 6:05pm 02:18 100-year-old Mississauga woman survives COVID-19 Mickey Pollard suffered through flu-like symptoms after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Today she is back using her walker after getting the all clear. Tom Hayes has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909003/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909003/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?