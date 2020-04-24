Menu

Man charged with impaired driving after hitting pedestrian in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 4:54 pm
Officers say the driver was found at the scene and that an investigation revealed that he appeared to be under the influence of a drug and without a valid driver's licence.
Officers say the driver was found at the scene and that an investigation revealed that he appeared to be under the influence of a drug and without a valid driver's licence. Police handout

A 35-year-old Collingwood man has been charged with impaired driving after hitting a pedestrian in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

According to police, the woman was hit at Downer and Fairway crescents and was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers say the driver was found at the scene and that an investigation revealed that he appeared to be under the influence of a drug and without a valid driver’s licence.

A small amount of cocaine was also found at the scene, police say.

Following an investigation, officers charged Bradley Elliot, 35, with dangerous operation, operation while impaired, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of a Schedule I substance, driving with cannabis readily available, driving while under suspension and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Elliot was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on July 7.

