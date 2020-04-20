OPP investigating death of 11-month-old boy in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Huronia West OPP are investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy after he was taken to the hospital late Friday night.
Shortly before midnight, emergency crews were called to a Wasaga Beach, Ont., home to find an infant in distress with a medical issue.
The infant was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Huronia West OPP say they’re assisting the coroner’s office with the investigation.
A post-mortem exam has been scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
