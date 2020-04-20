Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating death of 11-month-old boy in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 11:51 am
Shortly before midnight Saturday, emergency crews were called to a Wasaga Beach, Ont., home to find an infant in distress with a medical issue.
Shortly before midnight Saturday, emergency crews were called to a Wasaga Beach, Ont., home to find an infant in distress with a medical issue. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Huronia West OPP are investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy after he was taken to the hospital late Friday night.

Shortly before midnight, emergency crews were called to a Wasaga Beach, Ont., home to find an infant in distress with a medical issue.

The infant was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man located with gunshot wound in Wasaga Beach

Huronia West OPP say they’re assisting the coroner’s office with the investigation.

A post-mortem exam has been scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police use GPS, spike strips to stop stolen ambulance near Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Police use GPS, spike strips to stop stolen ambulance near Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wasaga BeachHuronia West OppInfant DeathSudden Infant DeathBaby dies Wasaga BeachInfant death Wasaga BeachWasaga Beach deathWasaga Beach Ont.
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.