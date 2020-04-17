Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Barrie man charged with impaired driving following crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 1:24 pm
The driver, who was uninjured, was found a short distance away from the scene of the accident, according to police.
The driver, who was uninjured, was found a short distance away from the scene of the accident, according to police. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 43-year-old Barrie man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Cedar Grove Parkway in Wasaga Beach, Ont., OPP say.

The driver, who was uninjured, was found a short distance away from the scene of the crash, according to police.

READ MORE: 36-year-old faces serious injuries following head-on crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police say

Officers spoke with the driver and noticed signs of impairment, police say, and he was subsequently arrested and sent to the police station for a drug test.

Daniel Davis, 43, from Barrie, Ont., was charged operation while impaired, failing to stop after an accident, obstructing a peace officer and driving while under suspension.

Police say Davis was held for a bail hearing.

York police charge truck driver with impaired driving
York police charge truck driver with impaired driving
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wasaga BeachHuronia West OppBarrie ManBarrie man impaired drivingWasaga Beach crashBarrie man charged crashWasaga Beach impaired crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.