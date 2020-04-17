Barrie man charged with impaired driving following crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Barrie man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Cedar Grove Parkway in Wasaga Beach, Ont., OPP say.

The driver, who was uninjured, was found a short distance away from the scene of the crash, according to police.

Officers spoke with the driver and noticed signs of impairment, police say, and he was subsequently arrested and sent to the police station for a drug test.

Daniel Davis, 43, from Barrie, Ont., was charged operation while impaired, failing to stop after an accident, obstructing a peace officer and driving while under suspension.

Police say Davis was held for a bail hearing.

