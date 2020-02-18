Menu

36-year-old faces serious injuries following head-on crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 4:54 pm
A 36-year-old was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries following a head-on crash that took place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Friday, Huronia West OPP say.
A 36-year-old was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries following a head-on crash that took place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Friday, Huronia West OPP say.

At about 3:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene at River Road West and Beck Street, police say.

An initial investigation found that a black Ford Escape, travelling westbound on River Road West, was driving erratically when it hit a black Honda Civic head-on, officers add.

READ MORE: 14-year-old boy dead after snowmobile crash in Kearney, Ont.

The 36-year-old driver and lone occupant of the Honda Civic was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injury, police say.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he was released unconditionally until the investigation into the crash was completed, OPP add.

Story continues below advertisement

River Road West was closed for several hours after the crash.

Any witnesses or people with dashcam footage are asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

