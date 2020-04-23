Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Estée Lauder employee in Markham, Ont., dies of COVID-19

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 6:14 pm
Updated April 23, 2020 6:16 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. .
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

An employee working at an Estée Lauder manufacturing facility in Markham has died from the novel coronavirus, the company says.

The woman worked at the cosmetic company’s facility located near Warden Avenue and Alden Road.

“We are deeply saddened that an employee working at our manufacturing facility recently passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” Estée Lauder said in a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus deaths in Canada exceed 2,000

It’s unclear where the employee contracted the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The company said no other employees on the worker’s shift have been impacted by COVID-19, but did not say whether there were any other cases at the facility.

Estée Lauder said its manufacturing operations continue as they are exempt from the closure of non-essential workplaces.

Story continues below advertisement

Employees are working from home when possible and those who go to work are following “strict social distancing practices” including alternating work weeks and staggered breaks, the company said.

READ MORE: Closure of Ontario’s non-essential businesses extended to May 6

“Our employees are stringently following our robust health and hygiene protocols, and we have taken additional precautionary measures such as implementing enhanced, deep cleaning and sanitization regularly and in between shifts, physical distancing, and screening protocols for external visitors which have been in place since mid-March,” the statement read.

“Our employees have also continued to wear the appropriate safety equipment required for their jobs, such as vinyl/nitrile gloves and safety glasses.”

York Region Public Health told Global News they’re not currently aware of any COVID-19 cases or the death at the Markham Estée Lauder location, but a spokesperson said they would be looking into it.

Coronavirus outbreak: Hamilton drive-thru COVID-19 testing site up and running
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsMarkhamYork Regionestee lauderYork Region CoronavirusYork Region COVID-19Estee Lauder CoronavirusEstee Lauder COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.