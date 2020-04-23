Coronavirus: Estée Lauder employee in Markham, Ont., dies of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An employee working at an Estée Lauder manufacturing facility in Markham has died from the novel coronavirus, the company says.

The woman worked at the cosmetic company’s facility located near Warden Avenue and Alden Road.

“We are deeply saddened that an employee working at our manufacturing facility recently passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” Estée Lauder said in a statement.

It’s unclear where the employee contracted the virus.

The company said no other employees on the worker’s shift have been impacted by COVID-19, but did not say whether there were any other cases at the facility.

Estée Lauder said its manufacturing operations continue as they are exempt from the closure of non-essential workplaces.

Employees are working from home when possible and those who go to work are following “strict social distancing practices” including alternating work weeks and staggered breaks, the company said.

“Our employees are stringently following our robust health and hygiene protocols, and we have taken additional precautionary measures such as implementing enhanced, deep cleaning and sanitization regularly and in between shifts, physical distancing, and screening protocols for external visitors which have been in place since mid-March,” the statement read.

“Our employees have also continued to wear the appropriate safety equipment required for their jobs, such as vinyl/nitrile gloves and safety glasses.”

York Region Public Health told Global News they’re not currently aware of any COVID-19 cases or the death at the Markham Estée Lauder location, but a spokesperson said they would be looking into it.