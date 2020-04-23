Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto hits over 4,300 cases, 222 deaths one month after emergency declared

Toronto’s public health officer Dr. Eileen de Villa said on Thursday that a month after declaring a state of emergency, the city now had 4,347 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 222 deaths. She also looked back on March 23, when the emergency was declared, saying based on evidence in the city and world she had to “look after my patient,” which was the entire city and its residents. The city’s top medical official said the number of cases was lower than previously expected, but more still needs to be done.