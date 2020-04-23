Coronavirus deaths in Canada exceed 2,000

Send this page to someone via email

The death toll in Canada from the novel coronavirus climbed above 2,000 on Thursday after numerous new infections and fatalities were recorded in Ontario.

As of April 23, the total number of confirmed deaths in Canada stands at 2,028, according to data released by provincial health authorities and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Some provinces have yet to release their numbers for April 23, so the total count is likely to rise.

Ontario, which has been particularly hard hit by the outbreak, reported 634 new cases on Thursday, marking a new milestone in daily reported cases in the province. A total of 54 deaths were also recorded. The new tallies bring the total number of cases in the province to 12,879, with 713 deaths.

Despite this, recent modelling out of Ontario suggests the province may have already hit the peak of the virus’s first wave, with the number of infections dramatically lower than previously projected.

Federal modelling released earlier in April has suggested the first wave of the virus could subside in the summer, but public health officials have warned against pulling back on measures put in place to help stop the spread of the virus too soon.

Some provinces, including Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, which have considerably lower case counts than that of Ontario or Quebec, are looking at loosening some of those measures.

On Wednesday, the country surpassed 40,000 infections. The total number of cases in Canada stood at 40,190 as of April 22, according to federal public health data.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and the Canadian Press