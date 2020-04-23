Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Closure of Ontario’s non-essential businesses extended to May 6

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 12:09 pm
Updated April 23, 2020 12:16 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford says Ontario economy to reopen ‘with a trickle’
WATCH ABOVE: (April 22) Ontario Premier Doug Ford said when the economy reopens, it will be “with a trickle.”

The Ontario government has extended its coronavirus-related emergency orders until May 6.

Those orders, which were set to expire Thursday, include the closure of businesses deemed non-essential, outdoor park amenities, recreational areas, public places, bars and restaurants, limits on social gatherings, as well as limiting retirement and long-term care home staff from working in more than one home.

“We are making steady progress in our battle against this deadly virus, but we are not out of the woods by a long shot,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

READ MORE: 634 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,879 with 713 deaths

“It is absolutely necessary to extend these emergency orders to continue keeping all Ontarians safe and healthy.”

On Thursday, Ontario reported 634 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the highest reported increase in cases since the outbreak began, though testing has also significantly increased over the past several weeks.

Ontario government requests military to assist long-term care homes
Ontario government requests military to assist long-term care homes

On Monday health officials said Ontario appears to have passed its peak with regards to community spread and the province was headed for a best-case scenario.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario remains under a state of emergency, which was extended on April 14 until May 12. When in effect, the emergency act gives the provincial government the power to enforce the emergency orders.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontariocoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19ontario non essential businesses
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.