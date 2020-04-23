634 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,879 with 713 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 634 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 54 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,879 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 713.

Meanwhile, 6,680 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 51.9 per cent of cases.

The province has done 194,745 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,214 tests from the previous day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April.

Thursday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in positive cases. Tuesday saw 622 new cases.

Ontario has 887 patients (up by nine) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 233 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 10) and 185 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by seven).

On Monday, Ontario health officials said it appears cases within the community have peaked, while cases in long-term care and other congregate settings have been growing.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 516 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario and 132 outbreaks.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,189 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,058 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system called iPHIS is tracking data and the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

On Wednesday, the Ford government announced the Canadian military will be deployed as extra resources in long-term care homes across the province.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 1,626 of the total reported cases, which is 12.6 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

5,408 people are male (42 per cent)

7,342 people are female (57 per cent)

19 and younger: 284 people (2.2 per cent)

20-39: 2,914 people (22.6 per cent)

40-59: 3,945 people (30.6 per cent)

60-79: 2,909 people (22.6 per cent)

80 and older: 2,816 people (21.9 per cent)

There are 6,757 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Thursday’s report marks a 5.2 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.

The newly reported numbers are as of 2 p.m. Wednesday from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) and 4 p.m. Wednesday from the province’s integrated Pubic Health Information System (iPHIS).