Eminem donates ‘mom’s spaghetti’ to Detroit hospital workers fighting COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

It appears to have been a good week for Eminem, as on top of celebrating 12 years of sobriety, the rapper made a generous donation to front-line health-care workers fighting COVID-19 in his hometown of Detroit, Mich.

Through his own charitable organization, the Marshall Mathers Foundation (MMF), the world-renowned rapper provided hundreds of medical staff with meals on Tuesday. They weren’t just any meals, however — they were full portions of what the rapper calls “mom’s spaghetti.”

The phrase is a lyric that comes from Eminem’s 2002 smash-hit single, Lose Yourself, which was featured in his musical/drama film, 8 Mile.

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti,” the 47-year-old sings in the opening verse.

“Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem,” the Henry Ford Health System wrote on Tuesday afternoon via Instagram, thanking Eminem for his donation while referring back to the Oscar-winning rap track.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members.”

Additionally, Eminem’s team delivered meals to another local health-care facility, the Detroit Receiving Hospital, according to a staff member and the Detroit News.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Back in December 2017, the MMF also served meals to a Detroit homeless shelter.

This time around, however, rather than the packaged containers being branded with the “mom’s spaghetti” logo, an additional label was added, reading: “Thank you, front-line caregivers” as an homage to those fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All in all, the MMF was able to provide 400 meals to health-care workers in Detroit on April 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

3:19 What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic? What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic?

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—