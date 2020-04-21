Dua Lipa, Coldplay and more unite for charity cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

Send this page to someone via email

In support of global efforts to stay inside and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, some of the U.K.’s biggest artists have joined forces to raise money for the COVID-19-solidarity response fund.

How, some might ask? Well, in partnership with the BBC, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Yungblud and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, among several others, will release a collaborative cover of the Foo Fighters‘ Times Like These later this week.

This Thursday, at 12 p.m. (GMT), 7 a.m. ET, the full recording will premiere live during the “Stay Home” edition of BBC’s popular Live Lounge radio show, before being made available as an exclusive digital charity single worldwide.

From the comfort of their own homes, the massive list of self-isolating musicians — which also includes Sigrid, 5 Seconds of Summer, Royal Blood, Bastille and Sam Fender — recorded the updated version of the 2002 hit.

We've brought together some of your favourite artists for a very special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of 'Times Like These' by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith 🎤💜 Listen Thursday at 12pm on Radio 1 and see the video that evening as part of The Big Night In on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/AIvb91YzCd — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2020

Additionally, Times Like These will be produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy).

After its worldwide debut, the accompanying music video will premiere on BBC One’s Big Night In show

While international profits will go towards the the World Health Organization‘s (WHO) COVID-19 relief fund, the U.K. profits will be split between BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to those significantly affected by the global health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

