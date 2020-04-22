Avril Lavigne re-records ‘Warrior’ in honour of coronavirus front-line workers

In an effort to honour front-line health-care workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Avril Lavigne has re-recorded Warrior — the final track from her latest album Head Above Water (2019) — and will soon release it as a charity single.

The updated recording, dubbed We Are the Warriors, is scheduled to drop this Friday, with 100 per cent of net proceeds going towards Project Hope.

The Canadian-French singer described Project Hope as “an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world,” in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Lavigne, 35, said she wanted to use the song to pay tribute to the “hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen” battling the COVID-19 pandemic and all the “heroic things” these “warriors” have been doing to ensure the world isn’t put completely at halt by the health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you,” wrote the Complicated singer. “I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing.

“Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. ⁣”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Additionally, the pop rock icon asked her fans and supporters to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts through the Charity Stars website.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you can, please make an additional donation in any amount, to help keep front line workers safe as they risk their lives on a daily basis to keep all of us safe,” she wrote. “Overnight everyone was asked to battle. ⁣Overnight everyone became Warriors.”

Head Above Water, the album that includes the original recording of Warrior, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

The re-recorded, charity version, We Are the Warriors, will be available worldwide on Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

3:19 What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic? What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic?

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—