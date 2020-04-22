Rose McGowan forays into music with debut album, ‘Planet 9’

Send this page to someone via email

Unexpectedly to most, Rose McGowan, the American actress, author and activist, has revealed that she’ll be releasing music in the form of a full-length album.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old — who is best known for her breakthrough role in the 1996 horror flick Scream — confirmed the release of Planet 9, her debut album, this Friday.

Though it’s not out of the ordinary for McGowan to venture into different fields in the entertainment industry, she suggested her recent musical endeavours may end right where they began — with this record.

“I’m not trying to be a pop star, but I did make music that heals in a new way,” she wrote on Twitter.

"This may come as a shock, but this Friday, April 24th, my album Planet 9 is being released on all platforms. I'm not trying to be a pop star, but I did make music that heals in a new way. Link is in bio. If you want to go to a better place, come to Planet 9."

Though the record will be available for free through all other major streaming platforms, Planet 9 will also be sold through Bandcamp for US$9. Twenty per cent of those proceeds will go towards coronavirus relief efforts, according to a statement on McGowan’s official website.

Those who pre-order the album have been given an advance download of the piano-driven, 10-minute debut single, Green Gold.

The ambient, spacey song is the first taste of McGowan’s music, with seven additional tracks to drop this Friday.

“I felt safe on this invented planet of mine,” McGowan said on the name Planet 9. “I also used to wonder what sounds existed on my planet.”

She revealed that she recorded the album with “some French electronic musicians.”

“[We have] decided to make music that has the power to lift your spirit,” she said. “I know this, art heals. Planet 9 takes you on a very special journey.”

Planet 9, the album, will be available through all major streaming platforms, including Bandcamp, worldwide, on April 24.

