Crime

Coronavirus: Over 200 tickets issued across Nova Scotia since state of emergency declared

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 11:03 am
Halifax Regional Police patrol Point Pleasant Park on March, 23, 2020. .
Halifax Regional Police patrol Point Pleasant Park on March, 23, 2020. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

There have been over 200 tickets issued across Nova Scotia since the province declared a state of emergency last month to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a total of 116 people have been charged for offences under the Nova Scotia health protection and emergency management acts.

Thirty-eight of those tickets have been issued since Thursday, RCMP added.

“We ask Nova Scotians to educate themselves on the directives and enforcement measures at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “The RCMP thanks Nova Scotians for their continued support and to the vast majority who are adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government.”

Halifax Regional Police say 110 people have been charged since the state of emergency declaration, with 32 of those tickets coming since Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Fines under the health protection and emergency management acts range from $697.50 to $1,000.

More to come.

