Halifax Regional Police issue 39 coronavirus-related tickets over the weekend

Halifax Regional Police say they issued 39 tickets for violations of the Health Protection Act and Emergency Management Act over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release Monday, police said the majority of the tickets were related to being in areas prohibited under the Emergency Management Act.

“We strongly advise members of the public to educate themselves on the directives and new enforcement measures,” police said. “Let’s work together to curb the spread of the virus.”

Police say they have now issued 47 COVID-19-related tickets and responded to 698 COVID-19 calls since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22.

Fines for the tickets range from $697.50 to $7,500.

