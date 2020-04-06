Menu

Crime

Halifax Regional Police issue 39 coronavirus-related tickets over the weekend

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 10:51 am
Updated April 6, 2020 10:56 am
Visitors stroll through Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Friday, August 13, 2010.
Visitors stroll through Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Friday, August 13, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police say they issued 39 tickets for violations of the Health Protection Act and Emergency Management Act over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release Monday, police said the majority of the tickets were related to being in areas prohibited under the Emergency Management Act.

“We strongly advise members of the public to educate themselves on the directives and new enforcement measures,” police said. “Let’s work together to curb the spread of the virus.”

Police say they have now issued 47 COVID-19-related tickets and responded to 698 COVID-19 calls since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22.

Fines for the tickets range from $697.50 to $7,500.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

