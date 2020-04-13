The Saskatchewanderer becomes sofa-wanderer amid COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Almost everyone has seen a change in their job description due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When your job requires you to travel the province, and experience everything it has to offer, changes must be made.

“I’ve kind of really switched into virtual wandering where my homebase is of course at home in Saskatoon, and then hopefully along the way I’ll still be able to make content, still be able to connect with businesses and just keep it going no matter what.” Says Leah Mertz, who was announced as the 10th Saskatchewanderer at the start of 2020.

Even though Mertz can’t physically get out and wander, she is still trying local restaurants through delivery services, as well as participating in online yoga classes.

“There’s so many incredible initiatives happening all over, like so many businesses and even different destinations around the province have shifted their offerings to being virtual,” Mertz says.

“There’s so many programs people can tap into.”

Mertz plans to draw on past wanderer’s explorations and refresh the old content into something new.

