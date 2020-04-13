Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan premier says testing, contact tracing ‘vital’ to reopening province

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Monday that testing and contact tracing will be “vital” to re-opening and keeping the province open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they would need to see a constant rate in order to determine whether to open the province and do so in consultation with Public Health. Moe also added that they would likely reopen the province in phases, reopening areas that have the least risk and monitoring the process. He said that long-term care homes and similar facilities, however, will likely have current measures in place for some time even as the province reopens.