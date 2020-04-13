Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan premier says sporting events must meet health requirements to take place in province
Asked about a report that Saskatoon is being considered a potential location for NHL games to possibly be played without fans, Premier Scott Moe said they would need to meet all possible requirements set out by both the province and Canada’s medical health officers. The province’s chief health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said large group events would be “lower than business as usual” in terms of resumption.