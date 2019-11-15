Next Saskatchewanderer to focus on province’s tourism industry as program nears 10th year

Send this page to someone via email

Applications are once again being accepted to fill the role of Saskatchewanderer.

The job involves exploring and promoting Saskatchewan with video and social media stories along the journey, and pays a salary of $55-$60K from February to December 2020.

“I saw and learned more than most people get to in a lifetime — and all within the confines of the province I (now more than ever) am proud to call home,” 2019 Saskatchewanderer Zane Buchanan said in a press release.

“Although I’m sad to be passing the torch, I’m looking forward to taking the perspective gained from this experience and applying it to whatever else comes my way.”

As it approaches its 10th year, the program will be aligned with the provincial government’s recent Plan for Growth and will focus on small business, investment and entrepreneurs in the tourism industry.

Applications can be submitted online until noon on Dec. 20.