Canada

Next Saskatchewanderer to focus on province’s tourism industry as program nears 10th year

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 7:57 pm
A file photo of a camera lens.
A file photo of a camera lens. File Photo / Getty Images

Applications are once again being accepted to fill the role of Saskatchewanderer.

The job involves exploring and promoting Saskatchewan with video and social media stories along the journey, and pays a salary of $55-$60K from February to December 2020.

READ MORE: Saskatoon named 4th most travel-worthy destination in Canada

“I saw and learned more than most people get to in a lifetime — and all within the confines of the province I (now more than ever) am proud to call home,” 2019 Saskatchewanderer Zane Buchanan said in a press release.

“Although I’m sad to be passing the torch, I’m looking forward to taking the perspective gained from this experience and applying it to whatever else comes my way.”

Agri-tourism growing in Saskatchewan
Agri-tourism growing in Saskatchewan

As it approaches its 10th year, the program will be aligned with the provincial government’s recent Plan for Growth and will focus on small business, investment and entrepreneurs in the tourism industry.

Story continues below advertisement

Applications can be submitted online until noon on Dec. 20.

