Zane Buchanan introduced as 2019 Saskatchewanderer

With a passion for the arts and social media blogging, Saskatchewan-raised Zane Buchanan has been chosen as the 2019 Saskatchewanderer.

Buchanan has experience living and working away from the province and is looking forward to meeting the people who continue to shape Saskatchewan.

“Along with my travel companion — my trusty dog Stedman — I’m eager to expand on the legacy left behind by the seven unique and talented wanderers who preceded me,” Buchanan said.

“Aside from exposing the evident natural wonder of Saskatchewan, I’m keen on giving a voice to the many inspiring entrepreneurs, artists and diverse communities that our province has to offer.”

Buchanan was raised on an acreage near White City. He spent time in Eastern Canada and on the West Coast, where he pursued an education.

He has a diploma in broadcasting and has also earned a bachelor of music theatre performance and completed a comedy writing course.

“The Saskatchewanderer has the unique opportunity to encourage travel to and within our province by sharing experiences on social media and the Saskatchewanderer blog,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky, who is also the minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan.

“With nearly 90,000 followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the Saskatchewanderer is an influential ambassador for the province.”

Buchanan continues to learn through continuing education courses with Simon Fraser University.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Zane Buchanan as the 2019 Saskatchewanderer,” Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Mary Taylor-Ash said.

“Zane has the right combination of an outgoing personality, creative nature and impressive skills to succeed in the role. He will carry on the legacy of past Saskatchewanderers with great enthusiasm. We look forward to the discoveries and stories that Zane will share across social media.”

CAA continues to be the official sponsor of the Saskatchewanderer, renewing its support annually since the program launched in 2011.

“CAA Saskatchewan is very pleased to return as the official sponsor of the Saskatchewanderer program,” said CAA president and CEO Fred Titanich.

“With more than 100 years of successful business experience in the travel, insurance, roadside assistance and automotive maintenance sectors, we, too, like to promote Saskatchewan as the best place to live, work and play.”

The Saskatchewanderer program is a partnership between Tourism Saskatchewan and the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade and Export Development and Parks, Culture and Sport.