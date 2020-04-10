Global News at 10 Regina April 10 2020 8:23pm 01:44 Coronavirus: survey shows Saskatchewan farmers worried about revenue loss A survey conducted by a group representing Saskatchewan farmers shows that most are worried about their income during the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus: survey shows Saskatchewan farmers worried about revenue loss <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6806767/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6806767/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?