Coronavirus: Stuck inside? You can ‘visit’ these attractions from home

As COVID-19 continues to spread, more people are self-isolating, practising social distancing or in quarantine, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still take in some of the world’s most popular attractions.

A number of museums and tourism hot spots are opening a virtual door to their facilities free of charge, allowing the public to enjoy popular locations without leaving their living rooms.

Here are some virtual “field trips” you can take for free without leaving your home:

Go to the opera or theatre

The Metropolitan Opera in New York City is livestreaming nightly performances. The shows are then posted online here.

The Tapestry Opera in Toronto is also livestreaming a special virtual concert of Songbook X on Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. on its YouTube channel.

Visit a zoo or aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium has live camera feeds set up at a number of its exhibits so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

The Cincinnati Zoo has gone online with Home Safari Facebook Lives each weekday at 3 p.m. EDT. For more information, click here.

Check out a museum

The Louvre in Paris, France has three online exhibits that you can tour from home.

The Royal Ontario Museum can also be accessed through Google Street View, where you can take a self-guided tour through the Toronto attraction.

The Guggenheim Museum in New York is also offering a look inside its building free of charge via Google Arts and Culture with access to a number of online works and exhibits.