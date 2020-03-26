‘Please stay home’: Alberta hospital workers plead with public amid COVID-19 pandemic

The message from front-line workers in Alberta hospitals is short and clear.
Stay home.
A new video, posted by Alberta Health Services on Twitter, went inside hospital emergency rooms and other departments to hear the voices and pleas of more than a dozen health-care workers.
In the short one-minute video, registered nurses, an emergency room doctor, family physician, anesthesiologist, paramedic and unit clerk on the trauma unit are among the professionals sharing an urgent message.
“We are doing our part, please do yours,” said one of the health care workers.
“Please stay home.”
Shortly after the video was posted, people thanked the health-care workers and called them the true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video ends with the statement:
“Please stay home for us. We’ll stay here for you.”
