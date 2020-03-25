Residents of B.C. retirement home issue COVID-19 message: ‘Please stay home, my health matters’

Send this page to someone via email

Residents at a retirement home in B.C.’s Interior are asking visitors to stay away, saying their health matters.

This week, the Victorian Retirement Residence in Vernon sent Global News video clips of several residents asking people to stay at home to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The residence, which features just 19 units, says there’s been plenty of talk about coronavirus and social distancing, and how some are not following the two-metre guidelines.

“We’ve all been concerned about keeping our residents safe,” said Tracy Lambeth-Scott, co-owner of the residence.

“We’ve had a lot of conversation this week about people who do not stay home or use proper social distancing, and how it affects others, especially the elderly.”

On Wednesday, B.C. announced the province’s 14th coronavirus death. The latest fatality is the 11th to be linked to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

In an interview Global News, Lambeth-Scott said the biggest conversations residents are having centre on how some are choosing to not take COVID-19 seriously.

“The residents are feeling safe, because they can see all of the effort that we’re putting in to keeping them safe,” said Lambeth-Scott. “But it’s been a lot of effort.

“It’s a real change of the way we’re used to doing things.”

The residence has been on lockdown since Sunday, and according to Lambeth-Scott, all residents are healthy.

Regarding the video clips, Lambeth-Scott said the residents really wanted to do something to help.

“They didn’t know what to do, so they’re doing this, along with sewing homemade masks,” said Lambeth-Scott.

While the messages are from a specific retirement home, the theme is that it pertains to all seniors’ residences.

“Absolutely,” said Lambeth-Scott. “All seniors in residential care are in the exact same spot. And all owners of care homes, or managers of care homes, are in the same spot.”

Lambeth-Scott said while it’s a struggle to keep residents safe, there’s been a noticeable attitude shift regarding coronavirus, and how more people are paying attention to staying home and social distancing.

“We’re seeing more and more compliance,” said Lambeth-Scott.

“Even today, the compliance was way stronger than it was on Monday, so I see people are starting to get the message.”