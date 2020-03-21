Menu

Health

Alberta launches ‘prevent the spread’ COVID-19 video featuring Gretzky, Kenney, Nenshi and Iveson

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 2:54 pm
Updated March 21, 2020 2:57 pm
The Government of Alberta has released a video of prominent Albertans asking you to ‘reduce the spread’ of COVID-19
The province has enlisted the help of some famous faces in Alberta for a video with a public health message: prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The video features well-known Albertans from sports, music, media and government who recorded messages of themselves asking people to “help prevent the spread.”

Included is Wayne Gretzky, Premier Jason Kenney, Edmonton Oiler Leon Draisaitl, Calgary Flame Mark Giordano, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen, 770 CHQR’s Danielle Smith, country musician Brett Kissell and perhaps the most well-known Albertan when it comes to COVID-19: chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney declares COVID-19 public health emergency in Alberta

The video was uploaded to YouTube and the province’s social media channels.

Story continues below advertisement

The full video asks Albertans to follow the below recommendations:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Self-isolate if you’re feeling sick
  • Pay attention to the latest requirements
  • Support your friends, family and neighbours
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Reduce stress and take care of yourself

The Alberta government declared a state of emergency and announced sweeping new rules and closures over the past week due to COVID-19, including cancelling classes, restricting mass gatherings and recommending social distancing.

READ MORE: Alberta laying groundwork for enforcement during coronavirus health emergency

Hinshaw emphasizes self-isolation and online diagnostic tool as 811 sees higher volumes
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

