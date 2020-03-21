Alberta launches ‘prevent the spread’ COVID-19 video featuring Gretzky, Kenney, Nenshi and Iveson

Send this page to someone via email

The province has enlisted the help of some famous faces in Alberta for a video with a public health message: prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The video features well-known Albertans from sports, music, media and government who recorded messages of themselves asking people to “help prevent the spread.”

Included is Wayne Gretzky, Premier Jason Kenney, Edmonton Oiler Leon Draisaitl, Calgary Flame Mark Giordano, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen, 770 CHQR’s Danielle Smith, country musician Brett Kissell and perhaps the most well-known Albertan when it comes to COVID-19: chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The video was uploaded to YouTube and the province’s social media channels.

Share this video with your friends, family and loved ones to #HelpPreventTheSpread We are taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 & you can too.

✔️ Avoid touching your face

✔️ Cover coughs

✔️ Self isolate if feeling sick Latest updates at https://t.co/wEquS8UNFa pic.twitter.com/JJueCla45g — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) March 21, 2020

The full video asks Albertans to follow the below recommendations:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

Cover coughs and sneezes

Self-isolate if you’re feeling sick

Pay attention to the latest requirements

Support your friends, family and neighbours

Avoid touching your face

Reduce stress and take care of yourself

The Alberta government declared a state of emergency and announced sweeping new rules and closures over the past week due to COVID-19, including cancelling classes, restricting mass gatherings and recommending social distancing.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

