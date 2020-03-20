Dr. Hinshaw asks people to show #AlbertaCares during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a sense of uncertainty and stress for many Albertans, but it’s also bringing out incredible stories of community.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is asking the public to share those positive stories, using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
On Thursday evening, Hinshaw called on the province to “share the acts of kindness that they have experienced in their community during this difficult time.”
Her call to action quickly gained traction on social media, with many individuals sharing good deeds they had performed or seen.
As of Friday morning, the hashtag was trending on Twitter.
A few people mentioned Hinshaw herself as an outstanding community member.
If you'd like to show a positive gesture happening in Alberta, use the hashtag #AlbertaCares on social media.
