Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Dr. Hinshaw asks people to show #AlbertaCares during COVID-19 pandemic

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 12:09 pm
How an Edmonton baker is giving a sweet surprise to seniors and other positive news
WATCH ABOVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has left many of us burnt out with information overload. That's why community reporter Morgan Black is helping us take a breather and focus on some of the amazing actions of Edmontonians.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a sense of uncertainty and stress for many Albertans, but it’s also bringing out incredible stories of community.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is asking the public to share those positive stories, using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.

READ MORE: How to keep busy at home in Edmonton during the COVID-19 pandemic

On Thursday evening, Hinshaw called on the province to “share the acts of kindness that they have experienced in their community during this difficult time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Her call to action quickly gained traction on social media, with many individuals sharing good deeds they had performed or seen.

As of Friday morning, the hashtag was trending on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

A few people mentioned Hinshaw herself as an outstanding community member.

READ MORE: Who is Dr. Deena Hinshaw? Alberta’s chief medical officer of health

Story continues below advertisement

If you’d like to show a positive gesture happening in Alberta, use the hashtag #AlbertaCares on social media.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsnovel coronavirus880 Edmonton featuresAlberta CoronavirusCOVID-19 AlbertaAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawCoronavirus UpdatesDeena Hinshawalberta caresAlberta cares hashtag
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.