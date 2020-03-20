Dr. Hinshaw asks people to show #AlbertaCares during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a sense of uncertainty and stress for many Albertans, but it’s also bringing out incredible stories of community.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is asking the public to share those positive stories, using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.

On Thursday evening, Hinshaw called on the province to “share the acts of kindness that they have experienced in their community during this difficult time.”

It is by helping one another that we will overcome #COVID19AB. I would like to call on Albertans to share the acts of kindness that they have experienced in their community during this difficult time. Please join me in using #AlbertaCares to spread some light. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 20, 2020

Her call to action quickly gained traction on social media, with many individuals sharing good deeds they had performed or seen.

As of Friday morning, the hashtag was trending on Twitter.

This is what LOVE looks like in quarantine! We are overwhelmed with the help we have received! Although this is a very difficult time for everyone, I can still see the good happening all around us! Thanks to everyone, I cannot wait to pay it all forward! #COVID19AB #AlbertaCares pic.twitter.com/eCG37MPQAY — Alicia Sabatino (@AliciaSabatino) March 20, 2020

Notable's Chef Gusztak donating food to the mustard seed and preparing meals for seniors and healthcare workers. They maybe closed but are paying it forward. #albertacares pic.twitter.com/YRVdFVwmeK — Ashley Gusztak (@agusztak) March 20, 2020

My friend is married to a lab tech. Friend is #wfh and looking after 2 kids. Lab tech has been doing insane hours (thank you!). Auntie from our church dropped off fruit, sushi and Lego for my friend during this time for them. She cried. 💜#AlbertaCares #covid19AB pic.twitter.com/7LAmr1fOI4 — Laurie Wang (@lauriewang) March 20, 2020

A few people mentioned Hinshaw herself as an outstanding community member.

I started this thread last night and over 15 of my friends liked it. Dr. Hinshaw has been a huge comfort to so many. Her daily brief is a part of the "new normal" for many. She should receive the order of Alberta. Let's make it happen.#AlbertaCares — Susan Morrissey (@dach4me) March 20, 2020

If you’d like to show a positive gesture happening in Alberta, use the hashtag #AlbertaCares on social media.