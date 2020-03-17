How to keep busy at home in Edmonton during the COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

For those in self-isolation or those practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the day-to-day could become monotonous.

That’s why an Edmonton bookstore is hoping to provide some literary relief, by making home deliveries.

Glass Bookshop co-owner Matthew Stepanic, along with his dog, are driving around the Edmonton-area to make drop-offs.

“Usually, I’m talking through a screen door and placing books outside, but people have been really appreciative,” explained Stepanic.

“We basically moved the bookshop entirely online. People can pick out the books they want to read and we deliver it, free of charge.” Tweet This

The bookstore itself, located in City Centre Mall, has been closed to encourage others to practice social distancing.

Dear Friends: these are uncertain times. More than anything, we want to keep our community healthy, so we’ll be shutting our doors until it’s safe to gather again. Delivery is STILL ON, every two days, totally free! Browse here: https://t.co/cYEIwanXY9#yeg #shoplocal pic.twitter.com/BJ8hEMu8rS — Glass Bookshop (@glassbookshop) March 16, 2020

“We made that choice for the health of our community. It was a tough call, but we also cancelled all of our events we had planned with authors. This is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Stepanic said the shop has seen dozens of orders as of Tuesday, and expects more on the way.

“It’s really tough as an independent bookshop. Our mandate in the community is to be a gathering place,” said Stepanic. “We’re trying to do as much as we can to support the community and still connect with people in whatever ways are possible.”

Many gyms and studios are also trying to keep services accessible.

Inferno Fitness Sherwood Park has begun offering live-streamed workout classes to clients.

“Before we shut down the studio, members were still coming and our classes were still getting busy. But, we had to take the step to flatten the curve,” said Wall.

She said it was important to offer a service to those who may be feeling isolated.

“It’s about the workout, but it’s really the community that we’ve built. Knowing that we are all in this together and we are going to get through this together,” explained Wall.

It seems Edmontonians are also turning to tried and true ways to keep busy.

“I think I sold 40 puzzles on Monday,” said River City Games’ Sirena Boulay. “It’s been very busy. Some people bought six puzzles at a time! An older gentleman was looking for a game to play with his grandkids.”

“It’s incredible how quickly a lot of businesses have reacted, when things are changing so quickly every day. It’s amazing,” said Stepanic.

