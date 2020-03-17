Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

How to keep busy at home in Edmonton during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 6:57 pm
Owners of Glass Bookshop Jason Purcell and Matthew Stepanic in March 2020
Owners of Glass Bookshop Jason Purcell and Matthew Stepanic in March 2020. Morgan Black/Global News

For those in self-isolation or those practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the day-to-day could become monotonous.

That’s why an Edmonton bookstore is hoping to provide some literary relief, by making home deliveries.

Glass Bookshop co-owner Matthew Stepanic, along with his dog, are driving around the Edmonton-area to make drop-offs.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney declares COVID-19 public health emergency in Alberta

“Usually, I’m talking through a screen door and placing books outside, but people have been really appreciative,” explained Stepanic.

“We basically moved the bookshop entirely online. People can pick out the books they want to read and we deliver it, free of charge.”

Tweet This

The bookstore itself, located in City Centre Mall, has been closed to encourage others to practice social distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Edmonton cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19

“We made that choice for the health of our community. It was a tough call, but we also cancelled all of our events we had planned with authors. This is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Stepanic said the shop has seen dozens of orders as of Tuesday, and expects more on the way.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Social distancing isn’t an option, but our duty to each other

“It’s really tough as an independent bookshop. Our mandate in the community is to be a gathering place,” said Stepanic. “We’re trying to do as much as we can to support the community and still connect with people in whatever ways are possible.”

Story continues below advertisement
Social Distancing practices to prevent COVID-19 spread
Social Distancing practices to prevent COVID-19 spread

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Canadian employment insurance to be expanded in new stimulus package

Many gyms and studios are also trying to keep services accessible.

Inferno Fitness Sherwood Park has begun offering live-streamed workout classes to clients.

“Before we shut down the studio, members were still coming and our classes were still getting busy. But, we had to take the step to flatten the curve,” said Wall.

She said it was important to offer a service to those who may be feeling isolated.

READ MORE: ‘They need us to survive’: Small business owners feel impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s about the workout, but it’s really the community that we’ve built. Knowing that we are all in this together and we are going to get through this together,” explained Wall.

It seems Edmontonians are also turning to tried and true ways to keep busy.

“I think I sold 40 puzzles on Monday,” said River City Games’ Sirena Boulay. “It’s been very busy. Some people bought six puzzles at a time! An older gentleman was looking for a game to play with his grandkids.”

“It’s incredible how quickly a lot of businesses have reacted, when things are changing so quickly every day. It’s amazing,” said Stepanic.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus canadanovel coronavirusCovid19Small Business880 Edmonton featuresShop localSocial Distancingself isolationCoronavirus UpdatesCabin FeverGlass Bookshopinferno fitnes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.