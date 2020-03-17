‘We’ll fix this’: Edmonton mayor responds to overcrowding on transit after COVID-19 schedule changes

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson apologized after a decision from the City of Edmonton to limit transit schedules in response to COVID-19 led to overcrowding on some buses Tuesday.

In a tweet, Iveson said he has heard concerns about the service adjustments and that he is “sorry about this.”

I’m hearing your concerns on #yegtransit service adjustments loud and clear this morning and pushing @cityofedmonton officials hard for service changes. Sorry about this. Your safety and the safety of our staff matters most in these challenging times. We’ll fix this. #yegcc https://t.co/QXa4undxU7 — Don Iveson (@doniveson) March 17, 2020

Messages and photos began circulating Tuesday morning of packed buses.

The city had announced on Monday that schedules would be limited to a Saturday schedule all week, in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin said Monday Edmonton had seen a 22 per cent decrease in transit ridership and he expected that to increase due to school classes being cancelled.

“If we reduce the number of buses and LRT on our city streets, we can further increase the level of cleaning and disinfecting taking place on these critical services that Edmontonians rely on,” Iveson had said Monday.

The city is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address the overcrowding issues.

