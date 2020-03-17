Menu

Health

‘We’ll fix this’: Edmonton mayor responds to overcrowding on transit after COVID-19 schedule changes

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 2:02 pm
Edmonton changes public transit service in response to COVID-19
WATCH: (Monday, March 16) The City of Edmonton has announced schedule changes to transit in response to COVID-19. Vinesh Pratap has more.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson apologized after a decision from the City of Edmonton to limit transit schedules in response to COVID-19 led to overcrowding on some buses Tuesday.

In a tweet, Iveson said he has heard concerns about the service adjustments and that he is “sorry about this.”

Story continues below advertisement

Messages and photos began circulating Tuesday morning of packed buses.

The city had announced on Monday that schedules would be limited to a Saturday schedule all week, in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin said Monday Edmonton had seen a 22 per cent decrease in transit ridership and he expected that to increase due to school classes being cancelled.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Edmonton reduces public transit service as part of COVID-19 response

“If we reduce the number of buses and LRT on our city streets, we can further increase the level of cleaning and disinfecting taking place on these critical services that Edmontonians rely on,” Iveson had said Monday.

The city is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address the overcrowding issues.

More to come…

