Coronavirus: Edmonton Public Library to close all branches

Edmonton Public Library announced all 21 branches would be closed as of Saturday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the week all EPL classes, events and meeting room bookings were suspended.

EPL had been monitoring developments and made the decision following consultations with the City of Edmonton and Alberta Health Services.

“The health of our staff and customers is of upmost priority as we work to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Edmonton Public Library CEO Pilar Martinez wrote in a statement.

During the closure, users can still return materials on loan. Return chutes will remain available while the branches are closed.

Staff can still be reached by phone at 780-496-7000, by text at 587-817-0337 or online.

Library users can still access EPL’s digital library which includes eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming movies, eMagazines and online classes.

Those without a library card can still register online for access to the digital library.