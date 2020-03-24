Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at celebrities in coronavirus message

Hours after making a nationwide address on Monday from Rideau Cottage, a self-isolating Justin Trudeau enlisted some of the country’s biggest celebrities to help spread the word of his own #PlankTheCurve movement.

The movement, which Trudeau is promoting on Twitter, asks Canadians to share videos of themselves staying home in an attempt to combat the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

While also calling upon Michael Bublé to partake, the prime minister’s request was met first by one of Marvel‘s most beloved heroes, Deadpool — or, at least, the Vancouver-born actor who plays him — in a very comedic way.

On Monday evening, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter, not only supporting Trudeau’s message to “stay home” and “spread the word, not the virus,” but also to jokingly call out the irrelevancy of celebrities — including himself — in the midst of a life-threatening global pandemic.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Trudeau,” said Reynolds, 43, in the video. “We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. In times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most.”

You need to stay home. And so do your friends and family members. Help spread the word with your own video – and tag your friends to remind them to stay home too. And together, we can #PlankTheCurve. @MichaelBuble and @VancityReynolds – can you help? #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/f1PQQrzMIK — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 23, 2020

Poking fun at stars like himself, Reynolds continued: “They’re the ones that are going to get us through this… right after health-care workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends… [and] like 400 other types of people.”

On a more serious note, the actor added: “Look, stay at home, practise social distancing [and] wash your hands. We are gonna get through this thing together.”

Reynolds then nominated Seth Rogen, ex-Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page and Terry Reynolds — a constable for the RCMP — to join in on the challenge. Instead of highlighting Rogen’s lengthy film career, however, Reynolds jokingly recognized him as a member of the “Point Grey Rogens.”

“Another important message from an important celebrity,” the self-deprecating actor wrote on the video post, adding the hashtag #StayAtHomeSaveLives.

Hours later, Rogen, 37, joined the trend with his own brief Twitter video, asking fans to “spread the message,” “stay inside” and “not get sick.”

“Hello, this is Seth Rogen. I’m in my bunker, where I’ve emptied out all my hoarded toilet paper and Purell to record this message,” said the Pineapple Express star. “Stay inside, wash your hands, just don’t leave the house. There are worse things you could be asked to do.”

After being one of the three people nominated by Rogen, How to Train Your Dragon star Jay Baruchel followed suit with his own one-minute video.

“Hi there, gang, it’s you’re old pal, JB — Jay Baruchel — coming to you from the hull of the… HMS Baruchel,” the Ottawa-born actor said.

“If it’s at all possible for you to stay home, then stay home,” he said. “Do what I do and hang out in your basement… or the rest of your house [which is] also probably very cool.”

The actor-comedian later highlighted the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

“The point is: stay home,” said Baruchel, 37. “Social distancing is very important, and hopefully we can get this thing over with very quick.”

Additionally, Reynolds announced Tuesday that all sales of Aviation, the Portland, Ore.-based gin brand, would donate 30 per cent of all proceeds from sales to bartenders who have temporarily being laid off as a result of COVID-19.

Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020

