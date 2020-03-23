Madonna goes on bizarre coronavirus bathtub rant

In the middle of her morning bath on Sunday, Madonna became the next in the ever-expanding roster of celebrities and musicians sharing their thoughts on the novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

That’s right, on March 22, the Like a Virgin singer took to Instagram, sharing her own minute-long rant about the rapidly-spreading virus. The video was recorded from the comfort of her bathtub and showed the iconic pop star stark-naked, surrounded by an abundance of red rose petals.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19,” Madonna began in the bizarre video. “It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she said.

The 61-year-old called it “the great equalizer,” claiming, “what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018 in New York City.

“What’s terrible about it is it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about it is it’s made us all equal in many ways,” she added.

Referring to her 1994 smash-hit single, Human Nature, Madonna concluded: “Like I used to say every night, ‘We’re all in the same boat and if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.'”

Since the beginning of the global pandemic — after being forced to cancel a series of European tour dates — the Madame X singer has posted frequently to her social media channels to keep her fans entertained, adding “#becreative” and “#staysafe” in each one.

Not excluding this one, Madonna’s unique videos have sparked a lot of criticism from fans and passersby.

Here’s what some disgusted fans had to say on Twitter:

In 100 years time, children will visit museums and learn about the great corona virus crisis – the exhibition highlight will be of Madonna’s corpse rotting in that bath — Tim A Roberts (@Tim_A_Roberts) March 23, 2020

I've always respected Madonna for being a talented trend setter & a leader in the music industry but her Coronavirus themed bath video was the dumbest thing that she's ever put her name to. Philosophy can go straight to hell right now. Let's focus on getting healthier as a world — Jon Linder (@LinderShowMiami) March 23, 2020

The fact that millions of people now know Madonna’s thoughts on the coronavirus — but can’t cite a single study about the coronavirus — is a symptom of the real disease that will eventually consume us all. — JokeUtopia (@JokeUtopia) March 23, 2020

Madonna saying coronavirus is the "great equalizer" is so tone death. Yeah, anyone of any age or ethnicity can get it. What in the world is equal about the care we are receiving compared to celebrities? Madness — Alexis (@alexisthom33) March 23, 2020

"a nude Madonna in a milky bath strewn with rose petals talking about coronavirus as the great equalizer" … whoever had THAT in the "how it all ends" pool wins the game of life. — Victor Morton (@vjmfilms) March 23, 2020

“Why are you freaking torturing us with this video?” asked one user on Twitter.

