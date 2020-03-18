Michael Stipe sings ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’ in coronavirus PSA

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the panic and chaos surrounding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, R.E.M.‘s 1987 smash-hit radio single It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) is feeling particularly relevant to music fans across the world, and despite the global pandemic, Michael Stipe says he does, in fact, “feel fine.”

In an attempt to keep his fans informed, the former R.E.M. frontman shared a public service announcement to the band’s social media channels on Tuesday, highlighting not only the importance of social distancing and self-quarantining, but in staying positive during the height of the dreary outbreak.

The video kicks off with Stipe singing the chorus of the alternative rock anthem.

“I do feel fine. I feel okay,” he says positively. “The important part of that lyric and song title is [the] ‘As We Know It’ [part]. We’re going through something that none of us have ever encountered before and that is, of course, the coronavirus,” he adds.

Stipe continues: “It’s real, it’s serious and it’s here. It’s not tomorrow, it’s not next week. It’s now, it’s today, it’s tonight. It’s St. Patrick’s Day.”

In a longer, five-minute version of video — found on the official Michael Stipe website — the singer/songwriter shares some of the advice he has received from friends in Italy about self-isolation.

“Their message was to us, ‘Please take this seriously. Do not go out of your house unless you have to,” he says.

For those who may not know, Italy, is currently worst-affected country. It was officially placed under a nationwide emergency lockdown by its government in an attempt to combat COVID-19 on March 9.

In response to the “beautiful” and “encouraging messages” of support, Stipe revealed he had been self-quarantining, before advising his fans to follow suit.

He says: “I’m bunkering. I’m quarantining. I’m Q.S.Q – quasi self-quarantined for several days now and that’s going to continue because I don’t want to go outside, I don’t want to be responsible for getting someone else sick if I’m already sick. I don’t think I am, but none of us know if we are.”

Stipe later called for viewers to head to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website (or CDC) and reliable news sources for all information related to COVID-19.

“I’m a former pop star,” he said, “Don’t trust social media to tell you what is or is not scary or contagious or weird. Go to the CDC, go to trusted news sources,” he added.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, It’s the End of the World as We Know It — among other classics like Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive — have spiked tremendously in numbers, according to Billboard.

Michael Stipe poses for portraits during the presentation of his photography book ‘Our Interference Times: a visual record’ at the MAXXI modern art museum in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

The outlet said its downloads had “skyrocketed” 184 per cent to 1,000 downloads sold, adding that it’s going up 48 per cent on streaming platforms, bringing its March 12 weekly count to 746,000 streams overall.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Stay at home, we’ll celebrate in four months,” concluded Stipe in his PSA.

