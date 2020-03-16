Coronavirus: Quarantined man in Italy serenades neighbours with Slayer

A week into a nationwide emergency lockdown and it seems Italians have already come up with unique ways to entertain themselves amid the threat of the novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, including one quarantined man who serenaded his community with Slayer’s Raining Blood … from his balcony.

That’s right. In a since-viral 20 second video clip shared on Friday, guitarist Enrico Monti — of the band Skulld — stepped atop the balcony of his home in Cesena to play the hard-hitting opening riff to the popular 1986 thrash metal anthem to a seemingly unimpressed neighbour.

Monti’s act of musicianship follows last week’s trend of flash mob gatherings across the country, where residents would take to their balconies and open windows to sing to one another while confined to their respective homes.

Other than Raining Blood, neighbours and locals from Turn to Naples were captured singing Italy’s national anthem, Fratelli d’Italia, together as a way to pass the time and spread some positivity amid the severe health crisis.

As Europe’s worst-affected country, Italy was officially placed under lockdown by its government in an attempt to combat COVID-19 on March 9.

The rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China, last December, and as of March 16, it was confirmed to have infected more than 180,000 people across 100-plus countries. It has claimed over 7,000 lives and as of Wednesday, has been declared a global pandemic.

Second to China, Italy has suffered the consequences of the disease the most so far. As of this writing, there are a confirmed total of 27,000+ cases and more than 2,100 deaths as a result.

—

Global News has reached out to Monti seeking comment.

— With files from the Associated Press