Neil Diamond rewrites ‘Sweet Caroline’ to help combat coronavirus

In the midst of the panic and chaos surrounding the novel coronavirus, Neil Diamond, the acclaimed American singer/songwriter, has shared an acoustic living room performance online in an attempt to connect with his fans across the globe and instil hope.

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based musician — along with his dog Shamrock — shared a clever and incredibly relevant rewrite of his 1969 country-rock anthem Sweet Caroline, in which he sings about washing hands and social distancing.

“I know we’re going through a rough time right now,” says Diamond, 79, in the video shared to Twitter on Sunday, “but I love ya,” he adds.

Before breaking out into the updated number, he continues, “I think maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better.”

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

While retaining most of the song’s original lyrics — which are ironically relevant to the outbreak of the global pandemic — in the pre-chorus, Diamond sings: “Hands… washing hands / Reaching out… don’t touch me / I won’t touch you.”

“Stay safe out there,” wrote Diamond in the video’s caption.

The now-viral Sweet Caroline update was met with a great deal of positivity on social media, as Diamond intended it to be.

Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter about the video:

Thanks to Neil Diamond’s video going around, I have Sweet Caroline stuck in my head. This is not a complaint. — Sparkling Blue (@SparklingBlue) March 23, 2020

As if I didn’t have enough reasons to LOVE Neil Diamond. https://t.co/5QBt9tlFYj — Q (@thatsnicerenee) March 23, 2020

@NeilDiamond Kudos! Loved this! Brought back fond memories w/ an updated lyric. Thank you! — Susan Longosky (@emmasamma2011) March 23, 2020

A day prior, Diamond even tweeted out sharing his appreciation for those who have continued working despite the threat of COVID-19, highlighting health-care workers and grocery store employees.

He wrote: “Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe. We applaud you!”

He even included “#saferathome“, prompting many fans to share the hashtag which promotes self-quarantining.

