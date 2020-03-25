Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 2:29 pm
COVID-19: New B.C. cases but no new deaths
B.C. has 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, but no new deaths.

British Columbia health officials will provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreaks in 2 new seniors’ homes, as B.C. reports 145 new cases

Earlier Wednesday, the federal government announced new details around its COVID-19 financial aid package, including tax deferrals for business and a new $2,000 monthly benefit for people who have lost their jobs in the pandemic.

The federal government also announced Wednesday that it would use the Quarantine Act to enforce the mandatory 14-day isolation of travellers returning to Canada, with potentially stiff penalties.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesday morning, B.C. had confirmed 617 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Steve Nash Fitness World terminates all employees, citing coronavirus crisis

B.C. has 59 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 23 of them in intensive care. However, 173 people have now fully recovered, accounting for 28 per cent of cases.

There are known outbreaks in at least eight seniors’ care facilities.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updatebc coronavirusCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsBonnie HenryCoronavirus DeathBC coronavirus update
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.