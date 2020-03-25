B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials will provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Wednesday, the federal government announced new details around its COVID-19 financial aid package, including tax deferrals for business and a new $2,000 monthly benefit for people who have lost their jobs in the pandemic.

The federal government also announced Wednesday that it would use the Quarantine Act to enforce the mandatory 14-day isolation of travellers returning to Canada, with potentially stiff penalties.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesday morning, B.C. had confirmed 617 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. has 59 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 23 of them in intensive care. However, 173 people have now fully recovered, accounting for 28 per cent of cases.

There are known outbreaks in at least eight seniors’ care facilities.