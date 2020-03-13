3 administrative staff at Lions Gate Hospital diagnosed with novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has confirmed that three administrative staff members at North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

VCH said Friday the workers have self-isolated at home and are recovering, and that none of them worked in clinical areas of the hospital.

VCH says it is now investigating how they contracted COVID-19, and is following up with other staff who were in close contact with them.

1:45 Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

“As of today, out of an abundance of caution, Lions Gate Hospital is restricting visitor access to family members only and will be posting signs to notify staff, patients and visitors to the hospital,” said VCH in a media release. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

However, it says the hospital is not restricting patient access, and that patients will be contacted ahead of appointments for symptom screening.

B.C.’s health minister and provincial health officer are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s pandemic response at 3:30 p.m. PT.