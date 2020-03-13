Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

3 administrative staff at Lions Gate Hospital diagnosed with novel coronavirus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 3:33 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 3:49 pm
Vancouver Coastal Health says three staff members at Lions Gate Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. .
Vancouver Coastal Health says three staff members at Lions Gate Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. . Global News

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has confirmed that three administrative staff members at North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

VCH said Friday the workers have self-isolated at home and are recovering, and that none of them worked in clinical areas of the hospital.

READ MORE: Canadians should postpone, cancel non-essential foreign travel amid coronavirus: officials

VCH says it is now investigating how they contracted COVID-19, and is following up with other staff who were in close contact with them.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

“As of today, out of an abundance of caution, Lions Gate Hospital is restricting visitor access to family members only and will be posting signs to notify staff, patients and visitors to the hospital,” said VCH in a media release.

Tweet This

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. urges end to large gatherings, international travel, including to U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it says the hospital is not restricting patient access, and that patients will be contacted ahead of appointments for symptom screening.

B.C.’s health minister and provincial health officer are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s pandemic response at 3:30 p.m. PT.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid19COVIDbc coronaviruscoroanvirus hospitalcoronavirus lions gatecoronavirus lions gate hospitalcovid-19 lions gate hospital
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.