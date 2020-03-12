Coronavirus: B.C. urges end to large gatherings and international travel, including to U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

British Columbia’s top doctor has urged residents to avoid all non-essential international travel, including to the U.S..

She has also directed organizers to cancel any gathering of more than 250 people.

It comes as the province announces seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said new cases include one new instance of community transmission.

It also includes an outbreak at Hollyburn House, a long-term care facility in West Vancouver.

Officials say a 90 year old resident and two health-care workers at the facility have tested positive.

The two workers are also linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, a long-term care centre with a previously identified outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

Several of the new cases are related to travel one man who travelled to the UK, and a couple who travelled to Egypt.

B.C. has only recorded one fatality.

1:36 Coronavirus: How will U.S. travel ban impact YVR? Coronavirus: How will U.S. travel ban impact YVR?

13 of B.C.’s cases are linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre and Hollyburn house.

Six of B.C.’s known cases were transmitted through the community and have unknown sources.

READ MORE: Surrey Vaisakhi parade cancelled to stop coronavirus spread

1:54 B.C. schools urge calm and education during coronavirus outbreak B.C. schools urge calm and education during coronavirus outbreak

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus a pandemic.

At least 138 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Canada.

Major sports leagues including the NHL, NBA and MLS have suspended their seasons until further notice, and a number of major events in B.C. have been cancelled or postponed.

The United States has also suspended travel for non-citizens from continental Europe.

Canada has yet to restrict entry through its borders, but is asking travellers from China’s Wuhan province, Iran, and Italy to self-isolate for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement