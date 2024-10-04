Deal with BC Hydro could spare northern B.C. community millions to fix water quality

Send this page to someone via email

A deal is on the table to potentially spare a small northern B.C. community millions of dollars in water treatment costs.

But residents of the District of Hudson’s Hope, B.C., say while they’re optimistic they’re waiting to see the terms of the agreement.

Residents of the community say construction on the nearby Site C dam has compromised their water supply, resulting in multiple months-long boil water advisories.

Hudson's Hopes battle for clean water becoming B.C. election issue

Residents had been set to vote Saturday on a proposal to borrow nearly $5 million to build a new treatment plant.

But in the wake of community pressure and media attention, the district says BC Hydro has made a “significant offer of support” to convert its temporary water treatment plant to a permanent solution.

“I am really glad they have come to the table and they are moving on their stance, but there are still lots of questions,” said Hayden Huxley, a member of the district’s advisory council.

Among those questions is whether the district will still need to borrow money for the water treatment solution.

Resident Toni Sandford said there is widespread relief that a deal is on the table.

Site C dam construction creates water woes for B.C. town, say residents

But residents, many of whom work for Crown power corporation in the self-described “Hydro community,” are hoping the agreement includes a commitment to partner with the community for the long haul.

“We want to see what it means in the short term and we also want to see what it means in the long term,” she said.

“What if we have a problem in a year? What if (the new plant) doesn’t work like the other one didn’t?”

The district itself says it remains in negotiations with BC Hydro, and can’t comment further.

BC Hydro also declined to comment, citing the ongoing vote.