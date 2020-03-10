Major B.C. events during coronavirus outbreak: What’s cancelled, what’s postponed

Send this page to someone via email

As concern about the novel coronavirus grows, major public events are faced with tough questions about whether to postpone, cancel or go ahead with their plans.

British Columbia has so far not issued a directive to cancel community events, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said each large event is being taken on a case-by-case basis, guided by a risk assessment.

“It’s a guidance that helps us look at who’s coming, is it indoors is it outdoors, what are the things that increase the risk, but also, what are the things that organizers at mass gatherings can do to help reduce the risk for participants,” she said.

“That can be anything from encouraging and supporting people not to come if they’re sick, things like refunds or deferring payments, encouraging people and giving them the ability to clean their hands regularly, to allow space if things are outdoors.”

Some major events, such as Vancouver’s Rugby Sevens or Vancouver’s 4/20 cannabis event, have elected to go ahead. Others have pulled the plug. Here are the events that have been affected by COVID-19 so far.

Here’s how the coronavirus has affected B.C. events so far. This page will be regularly updated.

Cancelled

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival: Sakura Days Japan Fair at VanDusen Gardens, April 18 and April 19.

UBC Physics Olympics, March 7.

Postponed

Vancouver TED Conference, April 20 to April 24 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Event rescheduled to July 20 to July 26.

Asia-Pacific Association for International Education conference, March 22 to March 26. Event rescheduled for March 2021.

B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation For Children We Care Gala, March 7. New date TBA.

Sports

Vancouver Canucks

Rogers Arena and Canucks Sports and Entertainment say the risk of the virus remains low, but will be implementing safety measures “as required.”

The arena says it has installed extra hand sanitizing stations, bringing the total in the building to 150, and bought new sanitizing equipment. It says it has also boosted cleaning staff and cleaning frequency.

In San Jose, Santa Clara County has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, raising the prospect that the NHL San Jose Sharks could play games in front of an empty building.

Canucks Coach Travis Green said the team was prepared for that possibility in Vancouver if necessary.

“We understand the severity of it,” said Green.

“Anything could happen right now. You’ve heard talk about it, and if it does, you just deal with it.”

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Whitecaps FC say all games are going ahead as planned, and that they are following guidelines from provincial health authorities.

BC Place has also added extra hand sanitization stations throughout the stadium, increased its cleaning protocol and upgraded infection control and prevention training for staff, the club said.

The club has also set up an information page with recommendations from Health Canada, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

2020 World Women’s Curling Championship

The 2020 World Women’s Curling Championship, scheduled to kick off March 14 in Prince George, will go ahead as planned.

Dr. Henry said provincial health officials, Northern Health Authority officials and event organizers were working together closely and conducting a detailed risk analysis.

That analysis includes looking at where teams are coming from, where they have been recently, how many spectators are expected and the ability of the community to respond if necessary.

However, she said anyone who is feeling ill should stay away and watch the event on television.