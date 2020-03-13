UBC, SFU moving to online instruction, UVic suspends large classes amid coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Two of British Columbia’s largest universities are moving to online classes for the remainder of the term to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) announced the move will take effect Monday, March 16. UBC says it is still working on plans for classes that can’t be moved online.

The move at UBC applies to the Vancouver, Okanagan and Robson Square campuses. Information on exams will be shared next week, UBC said.

“We understand this shift in delivery will have a significant impact on our community and you have many questions,” said UBC president Santa J. Ono in a statement.

“I would ask for your patience as we seek to answer those questions.”

UBC says it is not aware of any cases of COVID-19 on campus.

SFU said instructors and students will get more information on the transition in the coming days, and added that campuses will remain open.

On Vancouver Island, the University of Victoria says instructors have been advised to cancel classes with more than 250 students.

The moves come after the B.C. government on Thursday directed the cancellation of any gatherings larger than 250 people in an effort to “flatten the curve” of new coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, Quest University in Squamish said it is shutting down and sending students home.

The institution has closed the campus to the public and cancelled all upcoming events. Staff are being instructed to work from home, as officials look to replace in-person instruction with online teaching.

The province announced seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing B.C.’s total to 53.

