Global News Morning BC March 13 2020 10:46am 03:00 Union Gospel Mission’s coronavirus pandemic plan The UGM is launching a pandemic plan to protect Vancouver’s homeless community from COVID-19. Spokesperson Jeremy Hunka outlines what precautions are being taken. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6672252/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6672252/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?